BIZNOTE: Dough Joy Donuts opens in West Seattle Junction

Three weeks after we reported that Dough Joy Donuts was taking over the ex-Café Mia space in The Junction, they’re open. We got a tip last night from @westseattlereviews that Dough Joy had soft-opened earlier in the day, and after another tip this morning, we went over to confirm. Yes, they’re open at 4317 SW Oregon, and their hours will be 8 am-2 pm Wednesdays-Sundays. Their specialty is “plant-based donuts.” Dough Joy has beverages too:

And yes, as promised, one side of the shop is devoted to plants:

Along with the West Seattle, Dough Joy sells its donuts via a shop on Capitol Hill and truck in Ballard