ANDOVER ENCAMPMENT: West Seattle Health Club says city is promising to clear it Thursday

(WSB photo from last Friday)

As we’ve been reporting, the city has promised another “remediation” this month at the six-plus-years-old RV encampment on SW Andover between 26th and 28th SW. On Friday, we reported that the “no parking” signs had gone up for this week. So far, the city hasn’t given us specifics about what exactly will happen. However, one of the businesses in the area, the West Seattle Health Club, has just told its members via email and social media that “all” vehicles “will be forced to move or be towed” Thursday, and that eco-blocks will be placed to prevent future parking. From the WSHC’s announcement:

Many of you have shared your concerns regarding the encampment on Andover Street requesting an update of the status. Over the past several weeks, myself, our neighboring businesses, city councilmen and several outreach programs have been working with the Mayor’s office to get updates and a resolution to this ongoing issue in our community. During this time, the residents of the encampment have been offered alternative living arrangements as well as new batteries and tires for the vehicles that are no longer running.

This Thursday (6/16) beginning at 9 am, the areas between 26th Ave & Andover Street and 28th Ave & SW Yancy St will be declared a work zone. All vehicles parked along the street will be forced to move or towed.

Today, the Seattle Police Department were out giving notice to the residents of the encampment that they are required to move within 48 hours, or their vehicles will be towed on 6/16/22. Some of the residents were agitated after receiving the notification on their residences and/or vehicles. We strongly recommend that you avoid any interactions with them for your safety.

The club will remain open during this time, however, the entrance to the club from Andover street will not be accessible beginning at 9 am. Please use the entrance from Yancy Street to access the club’s parking lot. We anticipate the area along Andover street to be busy with SPD, outreach programs and media.

According to the Mayor’s Office, the goal is to have the entire area completely cleaned up by the end of the day on Thursday, 6/16. To avoid the return of the encampment, the West Seattle Health Club is partnering with our neighboring businesses to place cement eco-blocks along the surrounding area. The City Council has also proposed to turn the area into a bike lane for the neighborhood.