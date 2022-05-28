WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 13 notes!

(Photo by James Webster)

As we begin the holiday weekend, here’s what’s happening locally:

ROAD-WORK ALERTS: Three SDOT projects are planned today – repaving at the entrance to the eastbound low bridge (details here), flashing-beacon work at 17th Ave SW and SW Henderson St., and in South Park, work on 14th Avenue South and South Cloverdale to install reflective bands around signal heads.

SOUTH DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: This year, it’s happening twice monthly – 10 am-2 pm at Hope Academy (9421 18th SW).

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Scheduled to open today and remain open daily, 11 am-8 pm, through Labor Day. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

HOLIDAY WEEKEND SALE: New WSB sponsor Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska) is having a sale through Monday! Open today 11 am-5 pm.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Open to visitors noon-3 pm, as noted here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The Southwest Seattle Historical Society has reopened its museum on Alki, and you can visit noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

SPORTS: West Seattle HS plays Mt. Spokane for third place in the state baseball championships, 12:45 pm in Pasco. You can watch via the GameChanger app.

LILY’S SALVADOREAN RESTAURANT GRAND OPENING: 2-6 pm, the new restaurant at 2940 SW Avalon Way invites you to celebrate, with music and more.

CAKE POP-UP: Lovely and Dapper Desserts brings their popular mini-cakes to Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) today, 2-6 pm.

BEACH FIRES: Alki’s fire rings will officially be available for the summer starting tonight.

EVENING MUSIC @ C & P COFFEE: Guitar Gil at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7 pm, no cover.

WEST END GIRLS AT THE SKYLARK: The monthly drag extravaganza West End Girls happens tonight at The Skylark(3803 Delridge Way SW). All ages. Tickets at the door or here.

DRAG SHOW AT ADMIRAL PUB: Saturday’s the night for Dolly Madison‘s show at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 9 pm.

Something to add, for today/tonight or beyond? Email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!