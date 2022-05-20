West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 store robberies in ~1 hour

May 20, 2022 10:18 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

10:18 PM: Seattle Police are investigating another robbery at the Lucky 5 mini-mart/gas station (35th/Henderson). The call came in about quarter past 9. Officers told dispatch that the robbers were described as “unknown race males,” both with handguns, who are believed to have gotten away in a silver “older model” Toyota Corolla, last seen eastbound on SW Henderson. No other details; if you have any tips, the SPD incident # is 22-127475.

10:26 PM: Now police are responding to a second mini-mart holdup, at 4001 California SW. Officers gave dispatch this early description: two Black males and one Asian male, all three in their 20s and dressed entirely in black. They got away via the alley behind the store. … A K-9 is being brought in to help search.

10:33 PM: The description’s been updated to say two of the robbers were in orange jackets and the third wore a gray hoodie. Officers are telling dispatch they believe these are the same robbers who held up the Lucky 5 an hour earlier. Same getaway car – silver Toyota Corolla, last seen southbound in the alley. If you have tips/sightings on this, incident # is 22-127529.

4 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 store robberies in ~1 hour"

  • 1994 May 20, 2022 (10:27 pm)
    Reply

    Come on you punks – get a job to earn your money and leave the businesses alone! Living a risky life will catch up to you so make some better choices.

  • Neighbor May 20, 2022 (10:31 pm)
    Reply

  • ~Hockeywitch~ May 20, 2022 (10:33 pm)
    Reply

    A bunch of cops just went flying South on 35th just now (10:30PM) too… another robbery???

    • WSB May 20, 2022 (10:43 pm)
      Reply

      Nothing over the air …

