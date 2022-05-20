WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 store robberies in ~1 hour

10:18 PM: Seattle Police are investigating another robbery at the Lucky 5 mini-mart/gas station (35th/Henderson). The call came in about quarter past 9. Officers told dispatch that the robbers were described as “unknown race males,” both with handguns, who are believed to have gotten away in a silver “older model” Toyota Corolla, last seen eastbound on SW Henderson. No other details; if you have any tips, the SPD incident # is 22-127475.

10:26 PM: Now police are responding to a second mini-mart holdup, at 4001 California SW. Officers gave dispatch this early description: two Black males and one Asian male, all three in their 20s and dressed entirely in black. They got away via the alley behind the store. … A K-9 is being brought in to help search.

10:33 PM: The description’s been updated to say two of the robbers were in orange jackets and the third wore a gray hoodie. Officers are telling dispatch they believe these are the same robbers who held up the Lucky 5 an hour earlier. Same getaway car – silver Toyota Corolla, last seen southbound in the alley. If you have tips/sightings on this, incident # is 22-127529.