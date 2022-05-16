WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 3 weekend incidents

Three incidents from the weekend – starting with two from police summaries:

CONFIRMED GUNFIRE: Just before 1 am Sunday, officers checked out a report of suspected gunfire heard near 27th/Roxbury. Witnesses reported seeing people firing handguns “into the air” from two or three vehicles subsequently “seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed.” Police found shell casings “spanning the length of the block,” but no injuries or property damage. If you have any information, this incident is # 22-121619.

EARLY-MORNING ASSAULT: Also early Sunday, just after 2 am, police responded to a reported assault in the 9000 block of Delridge Way SW. The victim told them he was taking out his trash when a man approached him, accused him of theft, and then “brandished a firearm.” The attacker subsequently hit the victim several times, and a female accomplice approached from behind to hit him in the head with a shoe. No descriptions in the summary, but the incident is # 22-121685.

READER REPORT: Jessica says someone vandalized her car late Friday or early Saturday and wonders if anyone saw anything:

My Mazda CX-5 was keyed from driver’s side door all the way to the gas tank. It happened either Friday (May 13th) night or early Saturday. It happened behind Spiro’s on 44th (intersection with SW Hinds).

We don’t have the incident number on this one, but if you have any information, we can connect you.

P.S. In case you’re wondering, SPD says no arrests so far in last week’s major West Seattle incidents, the Thursday carjacking and Friday shooting; we’re working on a separate followup regarding the latter.