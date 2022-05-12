BREAKING: Carjacking, gunfire, crash investigation on West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way

3:11 PM: This is all unfolding right now – early info from scanner: Police were tracking a car on West Marginal Way when its driver got into a crash by Highland Park Way and carjacked another driver, with shots fired in the process. No injuries reported so far but the driver (and possibly an accomplice) may have bolted from the second vehicle nearby – it’s described as a black 2012 Ford Raptor. Updates as we get them.

3:17 PM: Northbound West Marginal is blocked at Highland Park Way because of all this.