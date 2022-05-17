Want to see wading pools open this summer? Help Seattle Parks find attendants!

(WSB file photo, Lincoln Park wading pool)

Two weeks ago, we gave you a sneak peek at Seattle Parks‘ plans for summer swim season. At the time, they weren’t ready to announce the wading-pool schedule for this year, because of staffing concerns. Today, Parks formally announced most of the summer aquatics schedule, including the details we published in early May, but they say the wading-pool situation remains unsettled:

Our goal is to open as many wading pools as possible this summer, but we need wading attendants to make that happen. We plan to release the wading pool schedule in the next few weeks as we bring staff on board.

YOU CAN HELP! Apply to be a wading-pool attendant or share this opportunity family, friends, and neighbors.

Little ones love the cool, shallow water and your grown-up feet will too! We are currently determining which wading pool sites we can operate this summer. Wading pool schedules will be impacted by our ability to hire wading pool attendants.