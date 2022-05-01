Now that it’s May, get ready to dive into peak Seattle Parks swim season

May is here and peak swim season for Seattle Parks is approaching. We asked Parks about this year’s plans – here are key points:

-Spray parks (including the one in Highland Park, 1100 SW Cloverdale) are expected to open Saturday, May 28th.

-Wading pools don’t have an official start date yet, likely “closer to when school lets out,” Parks tells us, adding, “We’re hopeful that we can staff all the sites as we did in pre-COVID years.”

-West Seattle’s only city-run outdoor pool, Colman Pool on the Lincoln Park shore, is scheduled to open the weekend of June 18-19, going 7 days a week starting June 25th.

-Swimming lessons will be offered this summer at both Colman Pool and Southwest Pool (the indoor pool at 2801 SW Thistle), though Parks warns that some other offerings at Southwest might have to be reduced so they can staff Colman. Maybe you know someone who can help with the swim-staff shortage? Here’s the Parks pitch: