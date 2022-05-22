West Seattle, Washington

VIDEO: Alki Daze costumed bike parade returns

May 22, 2022 6:56 pm
0 COMMENTS
From superheroes on wheels, to rock ‘n’ roll nostalgia …

… this busy day on Alki included the participants of the revived Alki Daze costumed bike parade along the beach. Ringleader is Alki resident Guy Olson:

Guy (who described his costume as “Burt Reynolds in ‘Smokey and the Bandit'”) sent out an open invitation; here’s who showed up by parade time:

We got some to pose for a group photo, too:

Guy says the costumed bike parade is meant in the spirit of the “car-free day” events the city used to present on Alki every spring/summer from 2008 until 2014.

