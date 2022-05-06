TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday notes + weekend alerts

6 AM: Good morning and welcome to Friday, May 6th.

WEATHER

The National Weather Service again predicts rain today – high near 55. (Thursday’s high was 52, a dozen degrees below the seasonal norm.)

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

Metro is on its regular weekday schedule. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of reroutes/trip cancellations.

Check the West Seattle Water Taxi status here.

Use an ORCA card? Start thinking about the changes ahead.

Ferries: WSF continues using the two-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates.

STADIUM ZONE TONIGHT

Mariners are home vs. Tampa Bay at 6:40 pm.

ROAD WORK TONIGHT & THIS WEEKEND

Tonight and all weekend: Closure of 3 left lanes on SB I-5 between I-90 and S. Spokane for pavement and expansion joint repairs. 10 pm tonight to 5 am Monday.

This weekend: SDOT’s area alert:

On Saturday from 7 AM to 4 PM, we’ll be working in South Park to replace the sidewalk on Dallas Ave S in the vicinity of 12th Ave S. We will remove the sidewalk and there will be a pedestrian detour in place as we complete the upgrade. This work will take multiple days to complete and there will be minimal traffic impacts as we will be primarily working from the parking area however there may be delays for drivers. On Sunday, we’ll be replacing two traffic signs on SW Spokane St in the westbound direction. We anticipate this work to begin as early as 7 AM and conclude as soon as 5 PM. We’ll need to reduce the two travel lanes to a single lane and there may be delays for people driving.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

774th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All city traffic cams can be seen here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.