SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE : Tall ship Lady Washington, southbound

Thanks to Michael Ostrogorsky for the photo of tall ship Lady Washington as it passed Alki Point, southbound, this afternoon. It’s headed to Tacoma for tours and sailing excursions next weekend. The 1989-built tall ship is a replica of a brig that sailed the seas two centuries earlier. It was built, and is homeported in, the Grays Harbor County city of Aberdeen. Its onscreen appearances include the first “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie (2003) and Macklemore‘s “Can’t Hold Us” music video (2011).
