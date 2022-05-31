REUNIONS: Three notes for West Seattle High School alums

Summer is reunion season, and we’ve received a few announcements for West Seattle High School alums.

NO WSHS ALL-SCHOOL REUNION, BUT THERE’S STILL AN AFTER-PARTY: The WSHS Alumni Association has to cancel the All-School Reunion again this year, explaining in its announcement that “the Seattle Public Schools district is not allowing external use of school grounds during COVID.” However, next Saturday there’ll be an “after-party” at Whisky West (6451 California SW), starting at 6 pm, with live music from The Nitemates and other special guests. Then on the following day – Sunday, June 5th – all alums are invited to join the Class of 2002’s gathering on the Lincoln Park shore, second fire pit/picnic area from the south entrance, 9 am-2 pm, BYOE (Bring Your Own Everything). Questions about the beach gathering? Email Heather at stampedhah (at) gmail.com.

WSHS CLASS OF 1957: Also happening this weekend, the Class of ’57’s 65th reunion! Above is what the yearbook looked like that year. The classes of ’55 and ’56 are invited too. It’s happening 2-6 pm Sunday (June 5th) at Glen Acres Country Club (1000 S. 112th in North Highline). $50/person, “hearty appetizers” and a no-host bar. Email Beverly chochosan29 (at) hotmail.com or Gwen gfraser49 (at) msn.com ASAP to RSVP and get the address for sending your check.

WSHS CLASS OF 1970: The 50th reunion had to be postponed for the pandemic, but this class now declares it’s “never too late to party!” So this year, they’re having a reunion under the banner “West Seattle Class of ’70 turns 70.” It’s set for 4 pm-10 pm Saturday, August 27th, also at Glen Acres. RSVP required by August 5th. $65/person includes a buffet dinner and birthday cake, “and hopefully a few surprises.” For RSVPing info, email pjkloster52 (at) gmail.com.

