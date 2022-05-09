READER REPORT: Concrete from above

Stephen sent the photos and report, with a question for other drivers:

I was driving eastbound on Spokane (after I turned right from Avalon) around 3:15 pm today and as I go under the higher bridge, wet concrete started falling like a waterfall. There are rocks mixed in the concrete and broke my upper right windshield. I just wanted to see if other drivers got hit as well. There was a yellow pickup truck behind me and I am sure it got dinged.

Stephen hadn’t yet reported it to SDOT. For any kind of city-road/bridge-related problem, 206-684-ROAD or 684-Road@seattle.gov. (If it’s an urgent hazard after-hours, 206-386-1218 or 911.) We’ll follow up with SDOT tomorrow.