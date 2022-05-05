West Seattle, Washington

05 Thursday

50℉

UPDATE: Tree cuts power to 14,000+ West Seattle, White Center, South Park homes, businesses, schools

May 5, 2022 12:43 pm
|      75 COMMENTS
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news

12:43 PM: Thanks for all the tips! Power’s out for many – we have reports from High Point to White Center so far – South Park too. Seattle City Light maps more than 14.000 homes and businesses out in the early going.

12:54 PM: The total is holding steady at 14,000+. We were spared here at HQ in Upper Fauntleroy – just a flicker – but our server is running slow under the traffic spike; we’re also updating Twitter. Just heard on the scanner that this is believed to have been caused by a tree being cut and hitting wires in the 6700 block of 25th SW.

1:08 PM: Obviously with such a wide area out, there are businesses and schools out (please let us know, or comment below, if you have any specifics) – also traffic signals, so if you are out on the road, please treat those as all-way stops.

1:21 PM: Our standard power-outage reminder – though SCL’s map has an estimated restoration time, those times, as we’ve learned over 15+ years of covering outages (and also hearing directly from the utility), are NOT based in any specifics an generally are way off – restoration could happen a lot sooner or a lot later, so don’t base any decisionmaking on the estimate. Meantime, NO word so far of any early dismissals at affected schools.

1:36 PM: Commenter says Southwest and South Park library branches are closed because of the outage. … SCL now confirms the tree report and says crews are on their way.

1:47 PM: Other closures include Southwest Pool. … More on the cause, from SCL’s Jenn Strang: “A tree took down two feeders, which resulted in a large number of customers affected. City Light anticipates that we will be able to get the majority restored early this afternoon but there may be a smaller group of customers that will be out for a longer period of time.”

1:57 PM: South Park is back on (thanks to commenter Lesley for that news) – the SCL map shows that lowers the total of customers currently affected to about 13,000. (Added, commenter says South Park Library has reopened.)

2:06 PM: More power just restored, per texter and commenters in High Point and elsewhere. (Added) Map shows 9,000 still out. Here’s the updated SCL map:

Basically, most of the north half of the original outage zone is back on. Commenters note that’s brought some businesses and schools back on line, too.

Share This

75 Replies to "UPDATE: Tree cuts power to 14,000+ West Seattle, White Center, South Park homes, businesses, schools"

  • Lesley May 5, 2022 (12:45 pm)
    Reply

    South park too

    • WSB May 5, 2022 (12:52 pm)
      Reply

      Added that as soon as the map came up. Thanks.

      • Lesley May 5, 2022 (1:39 pm)
        Reply

        Just came back on in south park. 14th and director

  • D Pilon May 5, 2022 (12:46 pm)
    Reply

    It’s out in Arbor Heights

  • West Seattle Mad Sci Guy May 5, 2022 (12:48 pm)
    Reply

    Agave Cocina had a lot of lights flickering. Then the internet on my phone and their internet went down. Their internet came back but my phone still is down.

  • Jeff B May 5, 2022 (12:50 pm)
    Reply

    Power out on 3900 block of SW 107th St – SCL’s outage map isn’t including SW 107th St currently.

  • Robert J Schmidt May 5, 2022 (12:50 pm)
    Reply

    A glitch at 26th and 112th. All’s good now.

  • WSlifer May 5, 2022 (12:50 pm)
    Reply

    Out in Fauntlee Hills.

  • Riomama May 5, 2022 (12:55 pm)
    Reply

    Out by Westwood. 

  • wlcg06 May 5, 2022 (12:57 pm)
    Reply

    WSB or others: Any explanation as to what happened? Thanks

  • n7oep May 5, 2022 (12:59 pm)
    Reply

    Just heard on SPD radio about tree/wires down 6700 Blk 25 SW which might be the cause of the outage. Someone cutting down a tree. That’s just south of the main substation so could explain the sizable outage.

    • WSB May 5, 2022 (1:05 pm)
      Reply

      Yes, I already have that added above. Thanks.

  • EB May 5, 2022 (12:59 pm)
    Reply

    @26th ave sw/juneau; heard a series of loud bangs accompanied by shaking overhead wires.

    • Katrina May 5, 2022 (1:08 pm)
      Reply

      Huh. Sounds like the nearby transformer might have blown. I’m down the street  from you. Strange that our power hasn’t been affected, but it often isn’t. 

  • Julianne Jaz May 5, 2022 (1:01 pm)
    Reply

    Power’s out here at SW Trenton and 18th…  

  • Kersti Elisabeth Muul May 5, 2022 (1:02 pm)
    Reply

    Power outage extends on 35th Avenue terminating at Southwest thistle

  • Sukie May 5, 2022 (1:03 pm)
    Reply

    Our block on Austin is not on the outage map but I’ve called City Lights to confirm we’re out too.

  • East Coast Cynic May 5, 2022 (1:06 pm)
    Reply

    Out in Westwood too:(

  • Sylvan Way Res May 5, 2022 (1:10 pm)
    Reply

    Makes sense. I heard the chainsaw being used for about 15 minutes then about 4 loud “booms”

  • Susan May 5, 2022 (1:10 pm)
    Reply

    I live on 25th and heard the chainsaw followed by large booms and lights flickering. I hope persons cutting the tree( s) were authorized and not campers in the woods.

    • Matthew May 5, 2022 (1:22 pm)
      Reply

      I agree, Seattle has to much infrastructure to be cutting random trees

  • WS Res May 5, 2022 (1:12 pm)
    Reply

    Wild. Doing OK in the 5000 block of 40th.

    • Buck May 5, 2022 (1:23 pm)
      Reply

      Still out at Cloverdale business park, how long will it take to fix?

  • Seanfancy May 5, 2022 (1:13 pm)
    Reply

    Soooo many boom boom booms!!!

  • Danny May 5, 2022 (1:16 pm)
    Reply

    I live very close to where the trees were cut down.

    I had just stuck my head out the door, because it sounded like somebody was felling trees dangerously and felt/heard one crack and hit the ground hard.

    Right as I thought “wow these guys are going to hurt someone” they hit the power line and I watched all the transformers on my street blow.

    (Note that I couldn’t see the trees, just heard it, but sounded very close)

  • Sun May 5, 2022 (1:16 pm)
    Reply

    People are stopping when they don’t have a stop sign. Doing ok treating controlled intersections as 4 way stop.

  • Jesus May 5, 2022 (1:16 pm)
    Reply

    There’s no power in chife sealth international high school

  • Lola May 5, 2022 (1:17 pm)
    Reply

    A tree on the 6700 block on 25th fell on power lines. 

    • WSB May 5, 2022 (1:19 pm)
      Reply

      As noted above. It was apparently being cut.

  • Gretchen May 5, 2022 (1:18 pm)
    Reply

    23rd & Delridge no power. I heard the chainsaws going for awhile too and then extremely loud explosions.  

  • AH Neighbor May 5, 2022 (1:19 pm)
    Reply

    Arbor Heights Elementary is out,  but texted that they’ll still be there until 2:25 as normal.  Plenty of light with all the windows! 

    • WSB May 5, 2022 (1:20 pm)
      Reply

      Thank you!

    • AH Neighbor too May 5, 2022 (2:06 pm)
      Reply

      Arbor Heights Elem is still running accordingly, but it has affected the YMCA after school care so they are cancelled for today. YMCA after school care kiddos are to be picked up at the cafeteria asap.

  • Marianne White May 5, 2022 (1:19 pm)
    Reply

    Power is out all along 16th Ave SW in White Center, and all businesses that we can see have no power. Hope we can be up and running soon. We are closed until power comes back on. Marianne at Beer Star

  • Franci May 5, 2022 (1:19 pm)
    Reply

    Clear View Eye is out. There are a whole lot of drivers to be educated on how to treat intersections with signals that are out. Folks if you don’t know they should be treated like 4 way stops.

  • RLV May 5, 2022 (1:21 pm)
    Reply

    There were also flickers here in North Admiral around the same time; it looks like there’s a smaller bubble of folks without power on California across from Hiawatha Playfield.

    • WSB May 5, 2022 (1:33 pm)
      Reply

      That map entry has a much-earlier start time so I don’t believe it’s related.

  • Mrs. Kravitz May 5, 2022 (1:31 pm)
    Reply

    FYI – High Point, Delridge, and West Seattle (Admiral) branch libraries DO have power. Southwest and South Park are closed due to the outage as of 1:30 p.m.

  • Erin May 5, 2022 (1:44 pm)
    Reply

    Roxhill power is out but plenty of light thanks to their huge windows. Out at 2:25 as normal. 

  • Pk May 5, 2022 (1:45 pm)
    Reply

    Is the lumberjack going to reimburse all the businesses for loss and those who work from home that will lose income?  Super irresponsible. 

    • HelperMojo May 5, 2022 (2:00 pm)
      Reply

      same question here. this was caused by their negligence. not looking forward to going home to a fridge/freezer full of spoiled food, either. 

    • CH May 5, 2022 (2:00 pm)
      Reply

      Agreed.

  • jamesA May 5, 2022 (1:49 pm)
    Reply

    endolyne joes is on and open

  • Damian Grava May 5, 2022 (1:49 pm)
    Reply

    Pottery wheels still powerless at Westwood Art Studio. 

  • Katie May 5, 2022 (1:49 pm)
    Reply

    Power is out all along 17th  Ave SW in White Center, and all businesses that we can see have no power. Hope we can be up and running soon

  • Ws prayers May 5, 2022 (1:52 pm)
    Reply

    Power still out does anyone know when it might be restored

    • WSB May 5, 2022 (1:55 pm)
      Reply

      SCL just updated us but can’t say more than most should be back “this afternoon.”

  • PK May 5, 2022 (1:58 pm)
    Reply

    Is the lumberjack going to reimburse the loss of income to businesses and those who work from home? So irresponsible.

  • manager@buriencoworking.com May 5, 2022 (2:00 pm)
    Reply

    PSA Burien Coworking has still spots open for day workers.  206.712.1414

  • Cathy May 5, 2022 (2:01 pm)
    Reply

    SSC still had power when I left at 1pm though most of the traffic lights were out as I drove home. Stopped at SW Library and they were hand-checking books out to patrons because they had no power. Hooray for Librarians! Got home to Arbor Heights and the power was off there as well. It’s still off as of this posting. 

  • trickycoolj May 5, 2022 (2:05 pm)
    Reply

    High Point is back on! (morgan/Sylvan)

  • David May 5, 2022 (2:05 pm)
    Reply

    Power back at 16th/Thistle

  • John May 5, 2022 (2:05 pm)
    Reply

    West Seattle Target is open

  • David May 5, 2022 (2:05 pm)
    Reply

    Power is back in Sunrise Heights.

  • AP May 5, 2022 (2:06 pm)
    Reply

    Just came back on for us in High Point

  • KT May 5, 2022 (2:07 pm)
    Reply

    Using this time to Virtual Jazz Fest on wwoz.org out of New Orleans…beats working!Second lining at our house!

  • Paul Dean May 5, 2022 (2:08 pm)
    Reply

    Power is back at Chief Sealth. 

  • Seattlephotographer May 5, 2022 (2:08 pm)
    Reply

    Powers back on at both Denny and sealth

  • amwoodtone May 5, 2022 (2:09 pm)
    Reply

    Power is restored at 30th & Thistle

  • Maddy May 5, 2022 (2:10 pm)
    Reply

    Power back on in Arbour heights 42nd and 100th

  • Jeff B May 5, 2022 (2:10 pm)
    Reply

    Power just came back in Arbor Heights (3900 block of 107th)

  • Robert May 5, 2022 (2:10 pm)
    Reply

    Power just came back on at Holden and delridge

  • JCW May 5, 2022 (2:10 pm)
    Reply

    Just came back near 26th and Roxbury. 

  • Steph May 5, 2022 (2:11 pm)
    Reply

    Power just came back on at Delridge and Holden!

  • Bob May 5, 2022 (2:11 pm)
    Reply

    power is back on in Arbor Heights        

  • Bob May 5, 2022 (2:12 pm)
    Reply

    power is back on!!! in Arbor Heights :)

  • Miles May 5, 2022 (2:12 pm)
    Reply

    Power back at 106th and marine view

  • miws May 5, 2022 (2:12 pm)
    Reply

    2:10 pm Back on in 9000 block of 16th SW! —Mike

  • M.B. May 5, 2022 (2:16 pm)
    Reply

    The power just came back in WC near the Taco Bell.I admit, the frequency of power outages here really makes me question the government’s push to ban natural gas in New construction.

  • Cass May 5, 2022 (2:16 pm)
    Reply

    Power is back in N. Arbor Heights now.

  • mem May 5, 2022 (2:17 pm)
    Reply

    Back on 18th and Trenton

  • heyalki May 5, 2022 (2:18 pm)
    Reply

    Back on in arbor Heights 106th&40th

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.