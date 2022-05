8:28 AM: Thanks to the caller who just reported at least five orcas in Elliott Bay, headed westbound toward Alki. Let us know if you see them!

8:39 AM: Also just got a report from Kersti Muul, who says they’re now passing Alki and headed southwest “toward Vashon.”

8:51 AM: Kersti says the orcas are moving fast this time and already approaching the north end of Vashon, traveling midchannel.