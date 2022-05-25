NEW EVENT: West Seattle High School hosting car show next month

Three years after the last West Seattle Car Show, there’s a new event for showing off amazing automobiles.

West Seattle High School automotive-technology instructor Carmin Thomas sends word that they’re hosting a car show on June 11th – open to the public to enter, as well as to students. It’s non-competitive, so you won’t have to figure out what class you’re entering – just sign up and show up. The full version of the flyer has a QR code you can use. Entry fee is $5 for students, $10 for non-students. Even if you’re not interested in entering, you’re welcome to come look, 1-4 pm on Saturday, June 11th. The school is at 3000 California SW.