West Seattle, Washington

26 Thursday

65℉

NEW EVENT: West Seattle High School hosting car show next month

May 25, 2022 5:06 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Fun stuff to do | West Seattle news

Three years after the last West Seattle Car Show, there’s a new event for showing off amazing automobiles.

West Seattle High School automotive-technology instructor Carmin Thomas sends word that they’re hosting a car show on June 11th – open to the public to enter, as well as to students. It’s non-competitive, so you won’t have to figure out what class you’re entering – just sign up and show up. The full version of the flyer has a QR code you can use. Entry fee is $5 for students, $10 for non-students. Even if you’re not interested in entering, you’re welcome to come look, 1-4 pm on Saturday, June 11th. The school is at 3000 California SW.

Share This

No Replies to "NEW EVENT: West Seattle High School hosting car show next month"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.