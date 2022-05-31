Here’s what’s happening on your West Seattle Tuesday

(Monday night sunset, photographed by James Bratsanos)

As everything revs back up post-holiday, here are today/tonight happenings from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: Drop-in advocacy, Tuesdays at 10:30 am at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

MAYOR’S HOMELESSNESS PLAN: He’ll be announcing it at Green Lake at 12:30 pm, streamed live via Seattle Channel.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Online at 2 pm, with the agenda including new city regulations, including minimum pay, for “app-based workers.”

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Longstanding weekly 4:30-6 pm sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

FAMILY GAME NIGHT: Meeples Games (3727 California SW) welcomes families 6-8 pm to this weekly hosted game-playing night.

TRIVIA X 3: Three of the venues where you can play tonight – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

See more on our calendar – and if you have something to add for the future, please email us the info at westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!