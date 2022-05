7:13 PM: Seattle Fire crews are just arriving at a house fire in the 9800 block of 45th SW [map] – smoke was visible from miles north.

(Photo sent by Erin, seen from Lincoln Park)

They report it’s a “working fire.” Updates to come.

7:15 PM: At least one person is reported in need of medical treatment.

(Added: WSB photo)

7:20 PM: Firefighters told dispatch the fire is under control. … Other people who were in the house are reported to need medical evaluation.