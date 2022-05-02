2 DAYS AWAY: West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day updates, and another list

(Photo by Brooke Gosztola)

Some clouds, some clear sky. That’s what we saw tonight at sunset and as the forecast continues to improve, that’s what’s predicted for Saturday, the return of West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day. The temperature might even get into the mid-60s, which is normal (unlike today, which set a record for lowest high temperature on this date, 51 when it should have been 66). So on we go with the grand plan for WSCGSD – it sounds like it might shake out similar to 2017 (check the pics in our coverage from that day, which we note had some sellers/sites you’ll see again this year). We’ve continued to update the map page – note the list of last-minute cancellations, and the links to sale-type lists we’ve published so far. Here’s another list – the block sales: #2, #9, #19, #29, #53, #75, #87, #100, #101, #153, #191, #192, #217, #234, #261, #307, #318, plus two apartment-complex sales, #5 (Westhaven) and #155 (Broadstone Sky). More updates Friday!