WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 12 notes for today/tonight

(Photo tweeted by Emilie)

Here’s our list of what’s happening today, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BOOSTERS-ONLY CLINIC: Local providers Pliable are offering a boosters-only COVID vaccine clinic 8 am-noon at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW), walk-ins welcome – info in our preview.

CHURCHES: Many West Seattle churches are continuing online services, with most resuming in-person too – here’s our weekly update on 20+ churches.

DONATION-ONLY YOGA CLASS: 9 am at Jet City Labs (4546 California SW) – details in our calendar listing.

GARDEN PARTY: Arbor Heights Elementary welcomes help in the garden 10 am-11:30 am today – and plant donations if you have any to share. See this story for details. (3701 SW 104th)

WEST MARGINAL CLEANUP: 10 am-noon, adults only – equipment/bags provided but if you have your own stick/bucket, bring it! Meet at Həʔapus Village Park, 4500 Duwamish Trail.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, find fresh food – produce, meat, fish, cheese, beverages, baked goods, and prepared food – at the weekly WSFM (WSB sponsor). (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

ARTSWEST MATINEE: ArtsWest‘s play “This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing” continues this afternoon, 3:00 pm, in the theater at 4711 California SW. Tickets available here.

CAKE POP-UP: Lovely & Dapper Desserts at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 3 pm-6 pm.

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

KUNDALINI YOGA & MEDITATION: 7 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio (7356 35th SW) – details here.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: New time, 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Have an event to list on our calendar? We’re adding more daily – email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!