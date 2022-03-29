NEED A BOOSTER? Pliable clinic in West Seattle this Sunday

Local health-care providers Pliable have just sent word of a booster-only COVID vaccination event in West Seattle this Sunday morning, “with room to extend depending on demand”:
*COVID BOOSTER EVENT*
SUNDAY 4/3
PLIABLE
Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW) 8 am-12 pm
Those eligible include:
ages 50+ Moderna/Pfizer who are at least 4 months from prior booster dose
ages 18+ Moderna/Pfizer who received J&J as initial dose/booster at least 4 months ago
ages 12+ Pfizer who are immunocompromised and received prior booster at least 4 months ago
Register at www.bepliable.com (registration strongly encouraged due to supply, walk-ups welcome while supply allows)
Here’s the update today from the CDC and FDA regarding second boosters for some people.
