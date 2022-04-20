TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Wednesday watch

6:03 AM: Good morning. It’s Wednesday, April 20th.

Mixed forecast – partly sunny morning, rain likely by afternoon, high in the 50s..

*Third day of the two-week WSDOT closure of the West Seattle Bridge/Spokane Street ramp to northbound 99 for pavement repair.

*SPU‘s pavement-restoration work on California SW in the SW Myrtle could start this week.

Metro is on its regular weekday schedule. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of reroutes/cancellations. And a change in mask policy: You’re NOT required to wear a face covering on the bus, but it’s recommended – as explained here.

Same goes for the West Seattle Water Taxi, which is operated by Metro. Also, no midday service again today, because of training. Check its status via Water Taxi Vessel Watch. Summer schedule – adding later evening runs on Fridays and Saturdays – starts at the end of this week.

Ferries: WSF is still using the two-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates. And note that WSF also has dropped its mask mandate, while noting they’re still recommended.

758th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

Are movable bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are also tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All city traffic cams can be seen here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.