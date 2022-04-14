ROAD-WORK ALERT: 45th/Admiral crossing; 24th SW ‘natural drainage system’

Two road/roadside-work alerts:

(WSB photo, 45th/Admiral work zone)

45TH/ADMIRAL CROSSING: SDOT continues to work incrementally on the long-promised crossing improvements at 45th SW and SW Admiral Way. Here’s what’s happening this weekend:

On Saturday, we’ll be installing a flashing crosswalk beacon on 45th Ave SW and Admiral Way SW to make it safer for people walking, biking, and rolling to cross the intersection. The flashing crosswalk beacon gives a flashing warning to people driving when someone is in or about to enter a crosswalk. We’ll begin this work as early as 7 AM and expect to conclude by 5 PM.

24TH SW ‘NATURAL DRAINAGE SYSTEM’: This alert is from Seattle Public Utilities, which is planning another round of what used to be called roadside raingardens:

SPU will install natural drainage systems in the roadway shoulder along 24th Ave SW between SW Thistle St and SW Barton St to help improve stormwater drainage, slow down traffic, and remove pollutants from stormwater runoff to improve water quality in Longfellow Creek, a salmon-bearing creek. As part of this project, SPU is partnering with the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) to install a sidewalk along the west side of 24th Ave SW from SW Thistle St to SW Barton St. Visit the project webpage for more information: seattle.gov/utilities/longfellowNDS.Construction for this project will begin as soon as mid-April and is expected to last through late 2022/early 2023.

Here’s the flyer for the project, which notes that some street trees will be removed; see the design for the project by going here.