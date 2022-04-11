FOLLOWUP: ‘Pavement restoration’ soon for site of California SW utility work

(Reader photo from January 2021)

More than a year ago, Seattle Public Utilities tore up part of California SW south of Morgan Junction to fix 55 feet of sewer pipe. Now they’re returning for long-promised “pavement restoration” work on California SW, between SW Frontenac and SW Othello [map]. SPU sent us the notice they say they’ve circulated to neighbors, saying work will start as soon as next Monday (April 18th) and last up to four weeks. Work hours will be 9 am-3 pm weekdays. This is close to Gatewood Elementary, and will have some traffic effects in the area.