TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency sewer work at 48th/Brandon

April 6, 2022 5:44 pm
Flaggers are on 48th SW at Brandon as Seattle Public Utilities crews work on a sewer-pipe problem. Here’s what SPU tells us:

Today, near 48th Ave SW and SW Brandon St, a sewer pipe collapsed while Seattle Public Utilities crews were removing significant debris. This is an 8” pipe, which is on the smaller side.

In response, SPU crews are:

setting up a pump and bypass system to ensure sewer service
working to find the exact location of the break
preparing for a possible emergency sewer repair

We have no additional details repair timeline. Please anticipate possible lane closures, parking restrictions, increased construction traffic and activities, and travel delays in the area.

