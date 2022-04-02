SURVEY: How should Seattle Parks’ supplemental funding be spent?

If you have some time this weekend – here’s a three-part survey that requires a little reading first. Here’s how Seattle Parks explains it:

Seattle Parks and Recreation has launched a survey to gather community feedback on priorities for the next Park District six-year budget.

The Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners (BPRC) is charged with holding public meetings and making recommendations to the Superintendent of SPR for each six-year cycle of the Park District.

Starting in late March 2022, the BPRC is launching a public process to consider potential investments for Park District Cycle 2 (2023-2028), both at full board meetings and through more in-depth subcommittee discussions.

In 2014, Seattle voters approved the Seattle Park District providing SPR with funds to increase investment in maintenance, recreation affordability, park development, and supporting community programs.

The first six-year cycle of the Seattle Park District spanned 2015-2020. More information about accomplishments and lessons learned throughout Cycle 1 is available in the Cycle-End Report and associated Appendices.

In 2020, planning for Cycle 2 of the Seattle Park District was delayed twice due to uncertainties associated with the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic impacts. The City Council acting as the Park District Board passed annual budgets for the Park District in 2021 and 2022.