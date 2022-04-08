Music, theater, more for your West Seattle Friday

(Alki last night, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ART EXHIBIT: “Oceans of Emotion” is now on display at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), and you can drop in any time until 4 pm to see it.

ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION: As previewed here, it’s the 12th anniversary for West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) and they’re celebrating through Sunday with a sale, during 10 am-6 pm business hours today, plus a Mizuno-demo group run at 6:15 tonight.

SPORTS: One home game at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) – in baseball, West Seattle HS vs. Nathan Hale at 7 pm.

NOT DEAD YET, AT THE SKYLARK: Doors at 7, music at 8, for West Seattle’s own Not Dead Yet headlining tonight’s show at The Skylark. $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SONGWRITERS’ SHOWCASE AT C & P: Monthly showcase at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7 pm, no cover.

THEATER AT WSHS: “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical,” in person or livestreamed at West Seattle High School‘s theater (3000 California SW), 7:30 pm, closing performance tonight. Tickets and other info can be found here.

THEATER AT ARTSWEST: ArtsWest‘s “This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing” continues tonight, 7:30 pm curtain time, in the theater at 4711 California SW. Tickets available here.

