(WSB photo/video)

Tonight, rising star Maisie Peters, from the UK, is performing a sold-out show at the Vera Project on the Seattle Center campus – but first, she stopped at Easy Street Records in the West Seattle Junction for an acoustic set two hours ago. Here’s part of her song “Psycho”:

Easy Street has another free in-store show tomorrow night (Saturday, March 26th) – Texas musician Scott Ballew, 7 pm, free and all ages.