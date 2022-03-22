WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two more truck thefts; business burglary

What seems to be a trend of work-truck theft continues. We have two in tonight’s three Crime Watch items;

TRUCK THEFT #1: Details on this are few so we’re waiting on the answers to some followup questions, but if you see a truck branded for Northwest Mechanical, it may be the one stolen around 1:45 pm today in the 4000 block of 41st Avenue SW.

TRUCK THEFT #2: From Grayson:

My truck was stolen this morning from in front of my house behind Roxbury Lanes on 97th St. and 34th. License plate C59364S. It’s a white GMC Sonoma with black wheels. They also look like a Chevy S10. It doesn’t have a rack or canopy. It’s my work truck so it’s really thrown my life up. It looks similar to this (mine has the extended cab).

BUSINESS BURGLARY: After a tip about this over the weekend, we were finally able to get the report today. Jones Barbecue at 4417 Fauntleroy Way SW was burglarized early Sunday. Someone called police and reported a broken window. Police arrived just after 8:30 am and discovered the glass in the front entry door had been broken; they found a “large rock” that likely was what was used. A member of the owner’s family responded and confirmed that some items and equipment were missing.