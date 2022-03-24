WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Shooting investigation

A 41-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot at 26th/Andover early this morning. Here’s what SPD just published about the incident:

Around 3:20 (am), officers were called to the 2600 block of SW Andover for a report of a shooting. The victim was reportedly shot in the leg from behind, and sought help from a person in an RV near the scene.

Officers found the victim and applied a tourniquet to his wound. Seattle Fire Department medics then transported the man to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.