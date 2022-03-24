West Seattle, Washington

24 Thursday

45℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Shooting investigation

March 24, 2022 9:41 am
|      6 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

A 41-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot at 26th/Andover early this morning. Here’s what SPD just published about the incident:

Around 3:20 (am), officers were called to the 2600 block of SW Andover for a report of a shooting. The victim was reportedly shot in the leg from behind, and sought help from a person in an RV near the scene.

Officers found the victim and applied a tourniquet to his wound. Seattle Fire Department medics then transported the man to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

Share This

6 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Shooting investigation"

  • Jeepney March 24, 2022 (9:59 am)
    Reply

    This is concerning.  I would like to see a larger police presence in that area.

  • bill March 24, 2022 (10:09 am)
    Reply

    Splendid. This is on one of the main bike routes in & out of West Seattle. So we can choose to get shot at or run with the bulls the whole length of Avalon.

    • Jay March 24, 2022 (10:29 am)
      Reply

      26th and Andover is right in the middle of an organized crime chop shop for stolen bikes. I would recommend taking a different route on your bike. Get off 26th a block before Andover, cross Delridge and get on the sidewalk that feeds into the bike path. It’s going to be a lot safer. Andover is okay to drive along but it’s much to dangerous on foot or on a bike.

  • WS Taxpayer March 24, 2022 (10:22 am)
    Reply

    I would like to see the public health and safety concerns and nuisance to local residents addressed.  The area at 26th and Andover has been a growing tumor that has obviously metastasized.   Nucor has rightly pleaded with the city and we need to collectively increase the call to clean up this area.  

  • bob March 24, 2022 (10:31 am)
    Reply

    @WSB – any correlation or report of a fire in the road along the same stretch of Avalon this morning? I went to the West Seattle Health Club early this morning and some of the staff mentioned there had been a lot of activity throughout the early morning hours including a fire in the street.

    • WSB March 24, 2022 (10:36 am)
      Reply

      Only thing logged on Avalon is a medical call in the midnight hour. If you meant Andover, this is the only call so far today.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.