WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another ‘distinctive van’ to watch for; 2 gunfire-on-the-road incidents; window-smashing followup

Four notes in West Seattle Crime Watch so far today:

VAN STOLEN: A reader found the last “distinctive” van reported here – maybe you’ll be the one to spot Cindy‘s van (above). She emailed to report: “My ’94 Dodge Ram van has disappeared from the street behind my house. It was parked on 46th (near Erskine Way SW close to the Alaska Junction). It’s turquoise and VERY distinctive. License CCM1046.”

GUNFIRE ON THE ROAD, #1: Around 4 am, police say, someone fired a shot from “a silver-colored vehicle (that) was westbound” in the 2200 block of SW Thistle. No injuries or property damage but police report finding “evidence” (presumably at least one shell casing).

GUNFIRE ON THE ROAD, #2: This didn’t happen in West Seattle, but the targets were on their way here – the crew of Seattle Fire Department Ladder 4. From the SPD summary and our followup from SFD, here’s what happened: Around 2:15 am, the truck was headed to West Seattle from Belltown to backfill at a fire station while both WS-based ladder trucks were out on the Beach Drive house fire. While Ladder 4 was exiting the southbound Highway 99 tunnel, the police summary says, “the rear driver of the ladder truck heard 4 shots and whizzing noises going past the truck. A gray BMW sedan (no plate) then fled at a high rate of speed.” The truck was not hit, but police later found “evidence of a shooting” in the area.

WINDOW-SMASHING ATTACK: We mentioned this last night and promised to request the report narrative from SPD today. Here’s what it says: Police were called to Bellevue Rare Coins at California/Oregon at 3:18 pm Wednesday. The initial dispatch was that someone was “threatening employees with a gun” though none was seen, and “hitting windows.” Police were told the suspect had been in the store less than an hour earlier to sell some jewelry for about $300. He returned about 40 minutes later and angrily accused an employee of mistreating him because his bank allegedly refused the check. He allegedly spat in the employee’s face, then left the store, got a crowbar (not a bat as reported by a witness) from the van in which he had arrived, and smashed windows in the front and on the side of the shop. He then left in the van; someone got the plate, but the police summary says “it came back as a stolen vehicle.”