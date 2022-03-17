West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Beach Drive house fire

March 17, 2022 1:41 am
1:41 AM: Another big Seattle Fire dispatch – this time headed for a report of a possible fire at Beach Drive and Jacobsen Road. Updates to come.

1:44 AM: First crews on scene say smoke is visible from a house.

1:51 AM: The address is now the 4700 block of Beach Drive. “Water on the fire,” a firefighter just told his colleagues and dispatch. … And a minute later, they’ve reported the fire is under control.

1:54 AM: They’ve just checked the house’s basement and report smoke and flames there.

1:59 AM: They’ve also found fire “in the walls.” No word of injuries so far.

2:12 AM: The fire’s out; no one was inside, firefighters report. If the revised address on the SFD log is correct, this is the house just south of Emma Schmitz Overlook that was the former Quesnel’s Restaurant decades ago.

3 Replies to "UPDATE: Beach Drive house fire"

  • pelicans March 17, 2022 (1:49 am)
    Strong swell of smoke at Alki Point…

  • Deb Brown March 17, 2022 (1:57 am)
    Huge response of rigs. We’re just SW of the scene. 

