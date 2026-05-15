Got brown water in Gatewood? Here’s why

Firefighters are out testing hydrants today in Gatewood; we spotted this one at 37th and Holden. Hydrant-testing stirs up sediment – aka rust – in the lines, and that can lead to discolored water in the area. We’ve already heard from one person who had it, though he says it cleared up relatively quickly. Always a good idea to report to Seattle Public Utilities at 206-386-1800 if you’re not absolutely sure of the cause (it could also mean there’s a water break nearby, for example).