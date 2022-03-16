WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 3 notes

Two West Seattle Crime Watch/police notes:

BUSINESS VANDALISM: Multiple readers have reported window-smashing at Bellevue Rare Coins (California/Oregon) in The Junction this afternoon. One reported seeing it done by someone with a “baseball bat” who ran to a “tan van” that quickly sped away. We won’t have access to the report on this until tomorrow but will follow up.

CARS PROWLED: Via text:

Reporting our cars being broken into. Both on the driveway, both cars were unlocked. They took coins and a couple of designer sunglasses. Property was not damaged. 45th/Findlay.

THE SHOTGUN SHELL THAT WASN’T: If you follow SPD’s automated Tweets by Beat – automated tweets of call types/times/vicinities that are aggregated on our Crime Watch page and in several unrelated apps – you might have noticed some changes in call classifications. That led to a question sent to us this morning about a call labeled as “Found gun/shell casings” last night in the 4000 block of SW Alaska. We asked SPD about it; the reply: “This call came in as a report of a loose shotgun shell. Upon further investigation they determined the item was not, in fact, a shotgun shell and did not require police action.”