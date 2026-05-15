WEST SEATTLE SALMON: Students free fry at Fauntleroy Creek, joined by City Councilmember Ron Saka

(Diana Spence explained how volunteers use net traps to count coho smolts leaving the creek for saltwater)

It’s the time of spring when students participating in Salmon in the Schools release their school-raised baby salmon into local creeks. One school was joined this week by an elected official. The report is from Judy Pickens of the Fauntleroy Watershed Council, with photos by Dave Gershgorn:

On Wednesday (5/13) 49 kids from the Fauntleroy Children’s Center came in waves to lower Fauntleroy Creek to release 160 coho fry they had been rearing since late December. City Councilmember Rob Saka joined them in putting fish in the water and exploring creek habitat.

(City Councilmember Rob Saka named the coho fry Dennis Hinton dipped for him after his children)

(Volunteers briefed Councilmember Saka about culverts and current concerns in the watershed)

Because culvert construction will be starting soon in the middle reach of the creek, West Seattle schools are not able to release fry as usual this spring and next in Fauntleroy Park.

(Julia Stavnitski pointed out stonefly exoskeletons left behind on a tree near the water

Instead, volunteers with the Fauntleroy Watershed Council are hosting nearly 300 children and teens in the lower creek. Another 450+ students from nine schools are releasing in Longfellow Creek.