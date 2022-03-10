West Seattle Art Walk, ‘Shyvers Multiphone Story,’ more for your Thursday night

Tonight, you can enjoy art as well as food/drink specials during the monthly West Seattle Art Walk!

Every second Thursday, dozens of venues from North Admiral to South Delridge join in – some with artist receptions, too. You can preview many of the artists – and see the varying hours (5-8 pm is the most common event window, but some start much earlier) by going here.

Here’s what else is happening tonight:

BEST OF HANDS ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION: Best of Hands Barrelhouse (7500 35th SW) is celebrating its third anniversary this week. Through Thursday, “we’ll be discounting 16oz cans of Luxury Standard IPA to $3/can when taken to go or enjoyed in house!” They’re also releasing new brews – tonight, “draft of a brand new oak aged sour ale – Trimmed & Burning, Oak Aged Sour Ale W/ Peaches, Ginger, & Yarrow.” Hours tonight are 3-9 pm.

‘THE SHYVERS MULTIPHONE STORY’: This book by West Seattle-based entrepreneur and historic-preservation advocate John Bennett “recounts the fascinating history of a little-known precursor to the jukebox,” and you can see/hear Bennett talk about it with local journalist/author/historian Clay Eals online tonight at 6 pm. Register here to get info on how to attend.

LINE-DANCING CLASSES: You can drop in and dance at 6:15 pm, Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW) with Silver Sweet Soul – more info in our calendar listing.

BOARD GAME NIGHT: Come try something new at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), 6:30-10 pm.

C&P OPEN MIC: Your chance to croon or play is back at C&P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7 pm.

Have an event to list on our calendar? We’re adding more daily – email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!