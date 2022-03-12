WEST SEATTLE ART: New mural near entrance to Lincoln Park

(WSB photo)

That’s artist Mike Dupille, who is painting a mural on a garage door in the 7100 block of Beach Drive SW, near the north entrance to the Lincoln Park shoreline – visible to people walking, biking, running, or rolling to and from the park. The mural will spotlight some of the wildlife who live in and near the park. The mural was commissioned by the garage’s owner, Sharon Best, who tells WSB, “This project serves three goals. The first is to allow me to use my small voice to help develop an appreciation of art in the community. The second is to provide one artist a little money he might not otherwise have at a time when arts funding is desperately lacking. The third is to highlight the place of parks as homes for wildlife in the community.” Dupille, who has a West Seattle studio, says he hopes to finish the mural next week, depending on how much the forecast rainy weather gets in the way.