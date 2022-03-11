TRAFFIC, ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday notes + weekend alerts

6:03 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Friday, March 11th.

WEATHER

Clouds in the forecast, high near 50.

ROAD WORK TODAY & THIS WEEKEND

TODAY: As announced earlier this week, work is expected to start today, continuing into the weekend, to repair the leaky sewer line beneath Beach Drive north of Lowman Beach – a flagger will help with traffic. … Also today, SDOT crews will be back at 26th/Andover working “to revise the stop sign for the bike lane and add stop bars on the pavement for people driving and biking at that intersection.”

SATURDAY: Two more alerts from SDOT:

On Saturday, we’re building a natural drainage system (swale), on SW Webster St between 12th Ave SW and 15th Ave SW in the Highland Park neighborhood. This work is part of the Reconnect West Seattle Home Zone program and prioritized with the Highland Park community. We’ll complete this work between 7:30 AM and 4 PM on Saturday. This is a low-traffic street and we do not anticipate significant impacts to people traveling in the area, however, please expect construction activity and navigate the area with caution. We’ll also be repairing the lane divider on SW Spokane St, near the SR 99 ramp entrance on Saturday morning. We’ll complete this work in three phases, with the first phase on Saturday from approximately 8 AM to 12 PM. During this work, we’ll need to close the eastbound ramp from SW Spokane St to southbound SR 99. If you are driving in the area, instead of taking the ramp to SR 99, please follow the posted detour on street-level to SR 99.

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES TODAY

Metro is on its regular weekday schedule. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of reroutes/cancellations.

Water Taxi‘s on its regular schedule.

Ferries: WSF continues the two-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

717th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are also tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All city traffic cams can be seen here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.