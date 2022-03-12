West Seattle, Washington

13 Sunday

47℉

RETURNING: West Seattle Boat Swap set for next month

March 12, 2022 7:01 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS & Sports

Greg Whittaker of Mountain to Sound Outfitters (and Alki Kayak Tours) wants you to know early that M2SO will again host the West Seattle Boat Swap this spring. It’s set for 10 am-4 pm Saturday, April 23rd. It’s all about people-powered watercraft and gear: “Kayaks, canoes, SUPs, and other gear sitting in rafters and garages that can be put back into use.” As usual, it’ll be at M2SO’s store in The Triangle, 3602 SW Alaska. You can register as soon as you’re ready by going here.

Share This

No Replies to "RETURNING: West Seattle Boat Swap set for next month"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.