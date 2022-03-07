West Seattle, Washington

08 Tuesday

House fire kills Chief Sealth International High School coach

March 7, 2022 7:14 pm
2 COMMENTS
The Chief Sealth International High School community is mourning an educator who also served as the school’s tennis coach. 37-year-old Steadman Mathis died after an early-morning fire at his home in White Center on Sunday. Firefighters responded to the house in the 400 block of SW 108th [map] around 3:45 am on Sunday (March 6th). They quickly pulled Mr. Mathis out of the house, says Fire Chief Mike Marrs, but it was too late to save him – the King County Medical Examiner’s Office says he died of smoke inhalation. Two children in the house were rescued as well and they survived. Marrs says the fire was ruled accidental. CSIHS athletic director Ernest Policarpio remembers Mr. Mathis as “a good man.”

2 Replies to "House fire kills Chief Sealth International High School coach"

  • Alki resident March 7, 2022 (7:20 pm)
    I’m so very sorry to hear this. It sounds like only a miracle that the children were saved. Just devastating. 

  • Person March 7, 2022 (7:53 pm)
    I only met him recently, but he seemed such a positive, nice guy. Such a tragic loss. Thinking of his family.

