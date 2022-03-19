HAPPENING NOW: 2022’s first West Seattle recycling/shredding event

As always, recycling/shredding is popular – this year’s first West Seattle event has a big turnout. We just went over to the north lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) for a look.

Organizers didn’t have a master count yet but our informal look at tally sheets suggested at least 200 cars in the first hour; commenters on our morning-preview post mentioned a long line in the early going, and cars stretched back to the south entrance when we arrived in the area around 10 am. Once you get onto the campus, the line splits into two.

Some people parked on 16th SW north of the campus and walked their items in. This continues until noon, provided the trucks don’t all fill up!

Here’s what they’re accepting, while there’s capacity. The event is a collaboration between the West Seattle Junction Association, the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, and Seattle Public Utilities. If you miss this, Fauntleroy Church‘s first 2022 Recycle Roundup, also a dropoff event, is scheduled for 9 am-3 pm Sunday, April 24th.