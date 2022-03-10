RETURNING: First Fauntleroy Recycle Roundup since last spring

(WSB photo, last April)

Another big event is returning this year: Fauntleroy Church‘s Recycle Roundup. We got the announcement today; it’s scheduled for 9 am-3 pm Sunday, April 24th. Here’s what the church’s partner 1 Green Planet will be accepting for free drive-up/ride-up/walk-up recycling:

You can also see the list here. The Recycle Roundup was happening twice a year, spring and fall, until the pandemic; it skipped 2020 and happened just once last year.

P.S. If you have electronic and other non-curbside recyclables you would like to get rid of before then, check out the March 19th Reuse/Recycle event we’ve been previewing, co-presented by the West Seattle Junction Association and Chamber of Commerce.