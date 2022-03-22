West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: New idea for averting future concrete crises – have public entities make their own

March 22, 2022 2:29 pm
(WSB photo, February 9)

2:29 PM: It’s been six weeks since Mayor Bruce Harrell and County Executive Dow Constantine stood in front of media in White Center and warned that the concrete drivers’ strike was starting to seriously hinder major public projects. Despite Teamsters Local 174 offering to send some drivers back to work at some companies, that apparently hasn’t happened yet. Today Constantine went to the King County Council, in collaboration with other entities including the city, and put forth a new idea: He wants them to approve what a news release describes as “legislation that would study the feasibility of King County and other local entities developing their own concrete manufacturing facilities to ensure the future of critical infrastructure construction in our region.” The study wouldn’t be due until December 1st, so, the county acknowledges, it’s not going to help the current situation. Meantime, we’re checking on the status of the nearer-term idea Constantine announced at that White Center event back in February, seeking alternate suppliers. We’re also checking with SDOT for any update on concrete supplies for the West Seattle Bridge, which has been closed exactly two years ago as of tomorrow.

3:18 PM: KCE spokesperson Chase Gallagher says the Request for Qualifications for alternate concrete suppliers closed March 11th, “no bids received.”

  • KT March 22, 2022 (2:35 pm)
    Eight months to study this idea.  Ah, Seattle.

  • Rico March 22, 2022 (2:41 pm)
    Isn’t the strike all about the drivers, not the manufacturing facilities?   However, this is such a great idea,  why stop with concrete?   Maybe the county should be prepared for other labor issues too?    What if the electricians, plumbers, carpenters, steel workers, etc have issues with labor?I demand the county be prepared with complete construction crews and facilities on stand-by in every discipline !!   A concrete batch plant will be easy to permit, after all, a batch plant doesn’t take much space at all.  Maybe rezone a golf course?   BTW, how many work stoppages have effected concrete in the last 30 years?  I am guessing 1

  • shotinthefoot March 22, 2022 (2:45 pm)
    That is a great idea – and will really stick it to Gary Merlino’s concrete monopoly in this town! 

