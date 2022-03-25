FOLLOWUP: Fauntleroy speed humps installed

That’s one of five sets of speed humps now in place on 45th SW in Fauntleroy, between Wildwood and Trenton – thanks for the tip that they’d been installed. Though SDOT has installed dozens of new speed humps in recent months in West Seattle, these took a longer-than-usual road to get to installation on this popular cut-through route that runs parallel to Fauntleroy Way near the ferry dock. Seattle Fire had voiced concerns about whether they’d be an obstacle on an emergency route, but then in February, SDOT said SFD had signed off on them. (At the time, though, SDOT said there would be three sets, and today we counted five.) Speeding on 45th was one of many concerns discussed at a special Fauntleroy Community Association forum about traffic issues last October.