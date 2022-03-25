West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: Fauntleroy speed humps installed

March 25, 2022 7:21 pm
That’s one of five sets of speed humps now in place on 45th SW in Fauntleroy, between Wildwood and Trenton – thanks for the tip that they’d been installed. Though SDOT has installed dozens of new speed humps in recent months in West Seattle, these took a longer-than-usual road to get to installation on this popular cut-through route that runs parallel to Fauntleroy Way near the ferry dock. Seattle Fire had voiced concerns about whether they’d be an obstacle on an emergency route, but then in February, SDOT said SFD had signed off on them. (At the time, though, SDOT said there would be three sets, and today we counted five.) Speeding on 45th was one of many concerns discussed at a special Fauntleroy Community Association forum about traffic issues last October.

  • JN March 25, 2022 (7:35 pm)
    Sadly,  this stretch of 45th  Ave SW has become one of those de facto  North South arterial with drivers failing to yield the right of way as required for residential street intersection.  Another of those disappearing laws, once enforced and respected, now neglected.   

  • momosmom March 25, 2022 (8:33 pm)
    These speed humps are a waste of money. No one has to slow down to go over them and they cause even more road noise than if they were not there.

  • Rumbles March 25, 2022 (10:30 pm)
    What a waste of money!  Have you ever seen someone step on their brake over one of these foolish speed tools?!  Any car with a wheelbase over the average sedan straddles them.  I’m sure Jort will have an angle on this, but they would be better off spending that money on anything else!

    • waikikigirl March 26, 2022 (6:20 am)
      Exactly! I have a Mini Cooper and I just go right over them without needing to step on my brakes. Waste of money purchasing, installing and maintaining them…well 2 out of 3 is a waste of money!

  • John March 25, 2022 (10:59 pm)
    The war on cars continues with unnecessary wear and tear added to the mix

  • Steve March 26, 2022 (7:53 am)
    Maybe you could use them to jump over the island already there for public safety.

  • Bus March 26, 2022 (8:52 am)
    As a frequent pedestrian, I welcome every single speed bump, hump, or cushion that is added to any road, anywhere.  Yes, it does help pedestrians.  Yes, it does slow people down.  I very much appreciate that the Department of Transportation is looking out for all modes of transportation, and not just cars.  

  • JN March 26, 2022 (8:53 am)
    Ha! The speed bumps are merely a defensive measure against the Putinesque slaughter of innocent pedestrians by the rolling army of lawless four wheel aggressors. 

  • Hammer in Hand March 26, 2022 (9:17 am)
    Approved for 3.5 installed SDOT management continues to roll🤷‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤷‍♂️

  • Mike March 26, 2022 (9:23 am)
    I would’ve fixed all the many remaining potholes for I need new struts now from them and yeah oh not to mention nobody cares about how Harbor Ave sw is used well on most nights it’s a racetrack !!

  • Look Both Ways March 26, 2022 (9:56 am)
    The assault on vehicles in this area is the new epidemic. Such wasted application of funds that could be going to proactive public resources.

  • Alex March 26, 2022 (1:09 pm)
    The neighborhood has tried circles, curb bulbs, striping, raised sidewalks, signage and yelling.  If you have suggestions other than speed cushions, bring it!   

  • Ookla the Mok March 26, 2022 (2:52 pm)
    Every time I hear “war on cars” it makes me sad cause my West Seatlle neighbors are starting to sound like the people of Bellevue. 

    • KM March 26, 2022 (7:12 pm)
      The drivers of West Seattle, a truly oppressed class! I pray for their freedom every day and night. 

  • SageTeslaOwner March 26, 2022 (7:29 pm)
    I fully approve of the war on “fossil fuel burning” cars. Do the right thing for our planet and community and buy an electric vehicle! I’m tired of hearing all these people complain when literally a Tesla being in your driveway is a click away…! The more speed bumps the better my Tesla autopilot doesn’t mind one bit. #safestreets #criminalizefossilfuels #buyanEV

