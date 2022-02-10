Stalled speed bumps revived, West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force told

The full report on tonight’s West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force meeting is yet to come – late tonight or tomorrow – but one note was worth breaking out, lest it get lost amid the bridge updates: Sara Zora from the Reconnect West Seattle program said the Fire Department has signed off on some speed bumps that were on hold because of emergency-response concerns. So they’ll go ahead with the installation at spots on 106th, 18th, 45th, Cloverdale, and Marine View Drive. Specific locations weren’t recapped; we’ll be following up on that tomorrow.