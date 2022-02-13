West Seattle, Washington

13 Sunday

54℉

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Here’s why foghorns sounded all morning

February 13, 2022 1:51 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

The fog has cleared now, but it made for a memorable – and loud – morning around the peninsula. Thanks to everyone who sent photos! Above, Carolyn Newman caught the sunrise from Harbor Avenue. Below, Theresa Arbow-O’Connor‘s view from further west on Alki:

Later, the fog still clung to the water for a while – Lars Lindblad photographed the Olympics peeking above the fog bank to the west:

Later,

And James Bratsanos photographed the eastward view, looking toward downtown:

Fog isn’t in the forecast again until Tuesday – tomorrow is likely to bring rain.

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Here's why foghorns sounded all morning"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.