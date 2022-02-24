West Seattle, Washington

24 Thursday

36℉

West Seattle Transportation Coalition, Black History Month art class, and what else is up for your Thursday

February 24, 2022 10:53 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS miscellaneous

(Sunrise, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

WEST SEATTLE DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The RSVP deadline for today’s 11 am discussion/11:30 am business/11:45 am program meeting has passed so this is just a reminder if you already RSVP’d – if interested in future meetings, our calendar listing includes the contact email address.

(added) RAPIDRIDE CONSTRUCTION QUESTIONS? The monthly online “office hours” for the King County team working on RapidRide H Line construction are happening 5-6 pm tonight. Drop in at any time:

To join online, click the following link: Click here to join the meeting
To join by phone, call: 206-485-0017; Conference ID: 206 834 474#
To request interpretation services for these virtual events, please contact us before the meeting via phone, at 206-257-3079, or email us at rapidride@kingcounty.gov

FREE ART CLASS: Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association is presenting a free art class in observance of Black History Month, 5:45 pm online. Our calendar listing includes information about how to participate.

WEST SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION COALITION: What’s up (or not) with the bridge and other city projects? The City Council’s Transportation Committee chair, Councilmember Alex Pedersen, is one of tonight’s guests. 6:30 pm online, all welcome. We don’t have tonight’s connection information yet, though, so check back here later – we’ll add it as soon as we get it.

KING COUNTY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COALITION: A community coalition working on issues related to Boeing Field meets tonight to present a community briefing on its work, 6:30 pm online. Register here for the participation link.

BOARD GAME NIGHT: 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (upstairs at 3727 California SW), drop in and play!

There’s more on our calendar!

Share This

No Replies to "West Seattle Transportation Coalition, Black History Month art class, and what else is up for your Thursday"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.