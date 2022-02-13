WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 11 notes

(Saturday morning moonset, photographed by John Skerratt)

Here’s what’s happening before, during, and after The Big Game:

TRAFFIC ALERT: SDOT plans work on East Marginal Way today:

We will be doing some additional vegetation cleanup and landscape work along the sidewalk on East Marginal Way S. to make sure the sidewalk is clear for people walking, biking, and rolling in the area. The work location is between S. Alaska St and S. Hudson St. [map] We anticipate to begin this work as early as 7 am and will conclude by 4 pm. Traffic impacts may include the closure of the northbound lane next to the sidewalk.

VALENTINE’S DAY SHOPPING: Extra shopping day if you’re thinking about jewelry for a Valentine’s gift – longtime WSB sponsor Wyatt’s Jewelers in Westwood Village (2600 SW Barton) will be open today, 10 am-6 pm … Alair gift shop (3280 California SW) also is open extra days – 10 am-5 pm today. … Longtime WSB sponsor Click! Design That Fits, brimming with unique gifts at 4540 California SW, is open 10 am-4 pm.

CHURCHES: Most West Seattle churches are continuing online services, with some gathering in-person too – here’s our weekly update on 20+ churches.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, find fresh food – produce, meat, cheese, beverages, baked goods, and prepared food – at the weekly WSFM (WSB sponsor). (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

COMMUNITY CLEANUP: 11 am, meet organizer Erik Bell and volunteers in the Chief Sealth International High School parking lot (2600 SW Thistle) – supplies provided, all ages welcome.

CAKE AND BOOKS: Lovely & Dapper Desserts will be selling cakes during their 2-5 pm op-up at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

SUPER BOWL PARTY: Alki Beach Pub (2722 California SW) sent word that their party starts at 3 pm, with drink specials, giveaways, and DJ Savvy post-game.

‘MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA’: Today’s 3 pm matinee wraps up the third weekend of this world-premiere play at ArtsWest Playhouse and Gallery (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor). Read about it here; buy your tickets here.

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW).

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 8 pm to 1 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

Got an event to list in our calendar and previews? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!