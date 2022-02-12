BEFORE THE GAME: Start your Super Bowl Sunday by volunteering

Before you sit in front of the screen for hours tomorrow (Sunday, February 13th) – get out! Erik Bell has an invitation:

Here’s a community cleanup opportunity before the Super Bowl tomorrow. Family friendly, all are welcome.

This is a last-minute pop-up clean on Super Bowl Sunday but early enough to catch the game if that’s your plan.

Similar to let month’s cleanup at West Seattle HS, this will be a leisurely clean-up starting in the Chief Sealth parking lot (2600 SW Thistle St.); from there we’ll canvas out around the Sealth and Denny campus, perimeter streets, and anywhere else we can cover in the neighborhood.

Vests, gloves, and pickup sticks will be provided; bring a bucket for easier trash collection before transferring to SPU bags. Come for as little or as much as you’d like; invite your family and friends as we make this a safer environment for our students and teachers.

Parking: We’ll meet in Sealth parking lot on Thistle St, I’ll be walking & cleaning too so if I miss you at the 11 am start I’ll leave the supplies out next to my car, a black Honda Pilot. I can be reached at 206-852-9552.