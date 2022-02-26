WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 13 possibilities

(Underneath Luna/Anchor Park – photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Welcome to the weekend! Here’s our list of what’s happening today/tonight:

LAST DAY FOR VACCINATION CLINIC: 8:30 am-4:30 pm, the city’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Neighborhood House High Point is open for its final day. Vaccinations and boosters available; appointments not required.

DUWAMISH LONGHOUSE BIRD WALKS: 9 am and 11 am, with a presentation inbetween. (4705 West Marginal Way SW)

CLEAN UP YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD! As reported Friday, one of your neighbors, Christi, suggests everybody get out and do a little cleanup today – even just in front of wherever you live.

POTTER CONSTRUCTION @ HOME SHOW: The Seattle Home Show is happening today through March 6 at the Lumen Field Event Center, and Potter Construction (WSB sponsor) is among the West Seattle companies participating. Show hours today are 10 am-6 pm.

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P COFFEE: 10:30 am-noon, Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). No cover.

FREE WEEKLY WRITERS’ GROUP: New participants welcome. 10:30 am – go here to register and to get the meeting address. More details are in our calendar listing.

LAST DAY FOR BED BATH & BEYOND: The store at Westwood Village is closing after today, according to what staff told us.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Open to visitors noon-3 pm, as noted here. (2234 SW Orchard)

WINE TIME: Viscon Cellars‘ (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) tasting room is open 1-6 pm, for tasting or by-the-glass/by-the-bottle wine.

OPEN MIC: Go perform at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 6 pm!

BOOK EVENT WITH EMILY LEVESQUE: Local author (and astronomy professor) Emily Levesque will be at the HeartBeet Event Space (6032 California SW), hosted by Paper Boat Booksellers, 6:30 pm, to celebrate the paperback release of her book “The Last Stargazers.” Capacity is limited so register here ASAP if you want to go!

WEST END GIRLS: The monthly “drag extravaganza” at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW) is tonight – 7 pm doors, 8 pm show. Go here for show info and ticket purchasing.

‘A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD’: Second night for Twelfth Night Productions‘ presentation of this whimsical musical, 7:30 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW). Our calendar listing includes the ticket link.

Are we missing anything, for today/tonight or beyond? Email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!